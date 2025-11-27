Markets

Swiss Market Settles Marginally Up After Lackluster Session

November 27, 2025 — 01:42 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's benchmark SMI settled slightly up on Thursday after moving in a tight band in somewhat lackluster trade.

The index dropped to 12,781.60 in early trades, and after struggling for direction till around mid afternoon, edged up a bit thereafter to eventually settle at 12,831.05 with a small gain of 8.81 points or 0.07%.

Partners Group climbed nearly 2%. Julius Baer, Kuehne + Nagel, Swiss Re, Lonza Group and Sonova gained 1 to 1.3%.

VAT Group, UBS Group, Holcim, ABB, Galderma Group, Swiss Life Holding and Logitech International ended higher by 0.4 to 1%.

Among the losers, Swatch Group ended down by 1.82%. Straumann Holding and Roche Holding closed lower by 1.31% and 1.15%, respectively.

Novartis, Lindt & Spruengli and Swisscom settled modestly lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.