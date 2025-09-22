Swiss Market Settles Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended marginally up on Monday, despite struggling a bit early on in the session, and then for a few minutes in the final hour.

The mood in the market remained cautious as investors awaited some crucial European and U.S. economic data. Concerns about geopolitical tensions limited market's upside.

The benchmark SMI closed up by 16.47 points or 0.14% at 12,126.14. The index climbed to 12,172.99 around mid afternoon.

VAT Group climbed about 3%. Roche Holding advanced 2.3%, while ABB, Sandoz Group and Swatch Group gained 0.9 to 1.1%.

Swiss Life Holding, Kuehne + Nagel, Alcon, Novartis and Swiss Re posted moderate gains.

Amrize ended lower by 3.6%. Julius Baer, Galderma Group, Straumann Holding, Givaudan, Sika, Swisscom, Snova, Partners Group, SGS, Nestle and Lindt & Spruengli lost 1 to 1.7%.

