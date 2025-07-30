Markets

Swiss Market Settles Lower After Choppy Session

July 30, 2025 — 01:59 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on a weak note on Wednesday despite spending much of the day's trading session in positive territory. The focus was on corporate earnings and the developments on the trade front.

The benchmark SMI closed down 26.93 points or 0.23% at 11,931.98 after moving between 11,929.02 and 12,009.05.

Amrize climbed about 1.75%. Partners Group and UBS Group gained 1.26% and 1.11%, respectively.

ABB and Julius Baer both gained nearly 1%. Swisscom, Sandoz Group and Novartis posted modest gains.

Sonova ended down 3.61% down. Givaudan, Straumann Holding, SIG Group, Nestle, Lindt & Spruengli, Swiss Re, Kuehne + Nagel, Lonza Group and Logitech International lost 1 to 1.5%.

In economic news, the KOF Economic Barometer in Switzerland rose to 101.1 in July 2025, the highest in four months, compared to an upwardly revised 96.3 in June and above forecasts of 97.5.

The Swiss investors' sentiment index climbed by 37.7 points from the previous month to 17.7 in January 2025. The latest figure ended a four-month sequence in negative territory, suggesting a slightly more optimistic economic outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
