Swiss Market Settles Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Wednesday, after staying in negative territory except for a few minutes around mid-afternoon.

Most of the markets across Europe ended on a strong note buoyed by claims that Gilead Sciences that the results of its study showed improvement in patients taking its remdesivir to treat the coronavirus infection.

Markets also reacted positively to news that several places in Europe and some U.S. states have either reopened some businesses or significantly relaxed shutdown restrictions. Oil's strong rebound supported as well. Investors largely shrugged off weak economic data from Europe and the U.S.

However, the Swiss market bucked the trend and edged lower despite several stocks from the midcap section gaining in strength after staying sluggish till around early afternoon.

The benchmark SMI ended down 24.14 points, or 0.24%, at 9,865.32, after moving between 9,799.08 and 9,895.01.

UBS Group shares gained nearly 6.5% and Credit Suisse ended almost 6% up, extending gains from the previous session.

Adecco ended more than 4.5% up and Lonza Group advanced 3.7%, while Swatch Group closed 3.3% up.

Roche Group shares declined more than 3%. Novartis ended down nearly 2% and Nestle shed about 1.1%. Lonza Group and Alcon also closed weak, albeit with less pronounced losses.

In the midcap section, shares in AMS soared nearly 25% after the sensor specialist said it expects the impact from the novel coronavirus in the second quarter to be limited.

According to reports, Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer wants to use payouts from the Swiss National Bank exclusively to cut debt that will swell as the country resorts to huge borrowings to spur an economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

