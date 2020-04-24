Swiss Market Settles Flat For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market emerged into positive territory after a weak start Friday morning, but after staying firm for over three overs, faltered in late afternoon trades and eventually ended flat.

Worries about coronavirus pandemic rose following a report that said the drug remdesivir from Gilead failed in its first randomized clinical trial.

Another factor that contributed to the decline was the failure of the European Union leaders to reach an agreement over the structure of an economic recovery fund to tackle the impact of the virus pandemic.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to a low of 9,552.35 in opening trades, rose to 9,679.69 by noon, and finally ended at 9,625.65, up 0.17 points from Thursday's close.

On Thursday, the SMI ended down 5.08 points, or 0.05%, at 9,625.48.

Swatch Group declined by about 3%. Richemont, Credit Suisse, SGS, Alcon, Geberit, UBS Group and Adecco lost 1 to 2%.

Nestle gained about 1.8%. The food major has decided to explore strategic options, including a potential sale, for its Yinlu peanut milk and canned rice porridge businesses in China.

Nestle also said it is launching a 500 million Swiss franc programme to help its food service suppliers during the coronavirus crisis, by extending payment terms and suspending rental fees for coffee machines. The company, which reported a 4.3% rise in organic sales growth for the first quarter, has kept its outlook for the year.

Lonza Group advanced 1.6%, while Roche Holding ended 0.55% up.

Among midcap shares, Dufry declined 5.8%. AMS lost 4.3%, while Julius Baer ended lower by 2.5%. BB Biotech lost about 3% after reporting a net loss of CHF 758 million in the first quarter.

Schindler Ps, Georg Fischer, VAT Group, Bucher Industries, EMS Chemie Holding and Schendler Holding lost 1 to 2%.

Most of the markets across Europe ended notably lower. Among the major indices, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 1.28%, France's CAC 40 shed 1.3% and Germany's DAX lost 1.69%. The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 1.1%.

