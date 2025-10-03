Swiss Market Settles On Firm Note As Alcon, UBS Group Rise Sharply

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market closed on a firm note on Friday, gaining in strength after a modestly positive start. Expectations of more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve, and optimism surrounding artificial intelligence helped keep investor sentiment fairly upbeat.

The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 12,549.06, settled with a gain of 79.99 points or 0.64% at 12,507.17.

Alcon, UBS Group and Lonza Group climbed 2.34%, 2.22% and 2.06%, respectively. Swatch Group gained nearly 2%.

Partners Group, Galderma Group, Amrize, Sandoz Group, Sika, Richemont, Novartis and Straumann Holding closed higher by 1 to 1.6%.

Holcim declined nearly 3%. VAT Group drifted down 1.15%, while Lindt & Spruengli lost about 0.8%. Nestle and Schindler Ps also closed weak.

