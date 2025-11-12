Markets

Swiss Market Settles On Firm Note

November 12, 2025 — 01:35 pm EST

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market closed on a firm note on Wednesday, tracking positive cues from other markets in Europe, amid rising prospects of an end to the U.S. government shutdown this week, and hopes about an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 12,823.52, settled with a gain of 91.66 points or 0.72% at 12,793.74.

Alcon rallied nearly 4%. Richemont, Galderma Group, Sonova, Geberit, UBS Group, Holcim, Amrize, Sandoz Group and SGS gained 1 to 1.8%.

Lindt & Spruengli, Kuehne + Nagel, Swatch Group, Novartis, ABB, Schindler Ps, Roche Holding and Nestle posted moderate gains.

Swiss Life Holding ended down by about 1.1%. VAT Group, Swisscom and Partners Group lost 0.5 to 0.65%.

