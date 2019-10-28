Swiss Market Rises For 6th Straight Day, Settles At New High

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market opened on a somewhat sluggish note on Monday. However, as stocks gained in strength as the session progressed, the benchmark SMI hit a new intra-day and closing high as well.

The SMI edged down to 10,185.07 in early trades, but went on to record a new all-time high of 10,254.64 in the final hour. The index eventually ended the session with a gain of 34.71 points, or 0.34%, at 10,231.80, a new closing high. With this, the market has ended higher for a sixth straight session.

On Friday, the SMI ended with a gain of 90.56 points, or 0.9%, at 10,197.09.

Richemont shares ended stronger by 2.35% after the company said it is forming a joint venture with Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz's AZfashion.

Sika gained about 2%, UBS Group advanced 1.7% and Credit Suisse ended up 1.52%, while Swiss Life Holding and Lonza Group added 1.35% and 1.25%, respectively.

Adecco, ABB, Givaudan, Swatch Group, SGS and Geberit also ended on a positive note.

Among midcap stocks, Dorma Kaba Holding gained about 2.2%. Straumann Holdings advanced 2%, while Bucher Industries, VAT Group, BB Biotech, Baloise Holding, Julius Baer, Shindler and Partners Group gained 1.2 to 1.75%.

Partners Group, Sonova, Temenos Group and Dufry also ended with notable gains.

AMS declined nearly 3%. Barry Callebaut ended down 1.3%. Clariant shed about 1.6% after Saudi Basic Industries Corp. sait it has no intention of selling its stake in Clariant.

On the trade front, U.S. and Chinese officials reportedly said they are "close to finalizing" some parts of a 'phase one' trade deal after high-level telephone discussions on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he plans to sign the deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit in Chile next month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.