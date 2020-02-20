Swiss Market Retreats After Hitting New High, Ends Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Thursday with investors largely refraining from creating fresh positions, but looking to take some profits amid rising concerns about the global economy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark SMI hit a new high of 11,270.00 in early trades, but lost its way and kept edging lower as the session progressed. It finally ended at 11,154.53, losing 108.48 points, or 0.96%.

Shares of reinsurer Swiss Re plunged more than 8% after its 2019 profit missed forecasts due to claims for a series of man-made and natural disasters, as well as expenses for its U.S. casualty business.

Swiss Life Holding, Roche Holding, Novartis and Zurich Insurance Group lost 1.27 to 1.7%.

Richemont, ABB, Lonza Group and LafargeHolcim also ended weak, albeit with less pronounced losses.

In the midcap section, Temenos Group declined 3%. Baloise Holding, VAT Group, Julius Baer, Helvetia, Schindler Ps and Logitech lost 1 to 2.3%.

Straumann Holding gained about 2.6%. Shares of GAM Holding soared more than 13% after the company posted a net loss of 3.5 million Swiss francs for 2019 and said it wouldn't pay out a bonus to group management or a dividend to its shareholders for last year. The company also set new targets for 2022, including a pre-tax profit of 100 million francs.

In economic news, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed Switzerland's exports rose for the first time in four months in January, while imports declined.

Exports increased by a real 1.7% month-on-month in January, after a 2% fall in December, while imports fell 1.8% in the month, after a 0.3% rise a month earlier.

In nominal terms, exports increased 4.6% in January and imports rose 0.5%.

The trade surplus increased to CHF 2.81 billion in January from CHF 2.03 billion in the previous month.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports rose 9.4% year-on-year in January.

Switzerland's industrial production increased 1.6% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2019, the least since the third quarter of 2018 and compared to a 7.9% surge in the previous three-month period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.