Swiss Market Recovers After Weak Start, Ends On Firm Note

November 09, 2022 — 12:42 pm EST

(RTTNews) - After swinging between gains and losses till around noon, Swiss stocks climbed higher on Wednesday to end the day's session on a fairly strong note.

Activity was mostly stock specific with investors tracking quarterly results for direction.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 77.29 points or 0.71% at 10,904.33, slightly off the session's high of 10,911.45. The index dropped to a low of 10,803.04 around mid morning.

Swiss Re gained more than 2%. Swisscom climbed 1.67%, while Givaudan, Geberit, Novartis, Nestle and Roche Holding ended higher by 1.1 to 1.3%.

Credit Suisse drifted down more than 3%. Logitech ended 1.83% down, while Partners Group ended lower by about 1.1%.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Galenica Sante, Schindler Holding, PSP Swiss Property, Belimo Holding, Temenos Group, AMS, Lindt & Spruengli, Schindler Ps and Swiss Prime Site gained 1.1 to 2%.

Straumann Holding ended lower by 1.84%. Adecco, CLariant and Swatch Group posted modest losses.

