Swiss Market Rebounds From Recent Losses, Settles Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market shrugged off a weak start, and despite staying a bit sluggish above the flat line till an hour past noon, kept edging higher and higher to eventually close on a firm note on Monday.

Optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine and expectations that global central banks and government will step up stimulus measures to revive economic growth triggered some strong buying in key stocks from across various sectors.

The benchmark SMI, which eased to 10,341.52 after a slightly weak start, ended up 60.40 points or 0.58% at 10,470.92.

On Friday, the SMI ended with a loss of 22.91 points or 0.22% at 10,410.52, after suffering a loss of about 0.25% a session earlier.

Lonza Group shares gained about 3% and Alcon gained 2.6%, while Sika, Geberit and Givaudan ended higher by 1.4 to 2%.

LafargeHolcim, Zurich Insurance Group, Adecco, ABB, Swiss Life Holding and Swiss Re also closed notably higher, while UBS Group ended lower by about 0.8% and Nestle declined marginally.

In the midcap space, Straumann Holding and Ems Chemie Holding both gained more than 2.5%. Sonova, VAT Group, Logitech, Schindler Ps, Kuehne & Nagel, Schindler Holding, Dorma Kaba Holding, Temenos Group and Dufry ended higher by 1.5 to 2%.

Shares of wealth manager Julius Baer Gruppe ended lower by about 3% after the company reported a 6% drop in assets under management from end-2019 in the six months through June.

Flughafen Zurich lost about 3.8% and Lindt & Spruengli declined 1.3%, while Lindt & Sp Ps and Barry Callebaut ended lower by 0.77% and 0.52%, respectively.

