Swiss Market Pares Gains, Settles Slightly Weak

July 09, 2024 — 01:09 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Save for a few minutes early on in the session, and a very brief while before the closing bell on Tuesday, the Switzerland market stayed in positive territory, but still ended the day's session with a marginal loss.

The benchmark SMI started off on a slightly weak note, but recovered soon and climbed to 12,151.28 around noon, but kept edging lower as the day progressed and eventually settled at 12,037.36 with a loss of 14.30 points or 0.12%.

SIG Group ended down 1.82%. Swatch Group, VAT Group, Holcim, UBS Group, Sonova and Alcon lost 0.6 to 1%.

Geberit, ABB, Sika, SGS and Nestle also closed weak.

Givaudan climbed 1.56% and Roche Holdings gained about 1.5%. Roche announced that it secured a CE Mark for its artificial intelligence-enabled Accu-Chek SmartGuide real-time continuous glucose monitoring system.

Swisscom, Lonza Group and Logitech International posted moderate gains.

