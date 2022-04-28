Swiss Market Pares Early Gains, Ends Just Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - Despite spending most part of the day's session well up in positive territory, the Switzerland stock market ended just marginally up on Thursday as profit taking past mid afternoon wiped off early gains.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 12,171.59 in the first hour, ended the session at 12,068.41, up just 16.93 points or 0.14%.

Richemont and Swisscom closed higher by 2.12% and 2.03%, respectively. SGS climbed 1.73%, while Zurich Insurance Group, Geberit and Swiss Re moved up 1 to 1.4%.

Alcon ended 2% down. Credit Suisse, Logitech, Roche Holding and UBS Group lost 0.7 to 1%. Holcim ended lower by 0.4%.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Temenos Group soared 17.45% on strong volumes. The counter clocked a volume of over 1.48 million shares in the session.

Straumann Holding gained 4.2%, Zur Rose climbed 3.7% and Lindt & Spruengli N gained 3.56%. Tecan Group, Sonova, Lindt & Spruengli Part, VAT Group, Cembra Money Bank, Barry Callebaut and Dufry gained 1.3 to 2.6%.

BB Biotech declined more than 3%. PSP Swiss Property and Bachem Holding ended marginally down.

