Swiss Market Finishes In The Red On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Swiss stock market finished lower on Wednesday, continuing to alternate between positive and negative finishes every day this year so far.

The market opened slightly higher but quickly turned lower and spent the remainder of the session bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line, finally ending in the red to maintain the negative bias the SMI has shown this year.

The market shook off largely positive sentiment that boosted the rest of Europe after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in a Congressional testimony. Powell indicated that interest rates are likely to rise this year, but monetary policy will take a broad and forward-looking view, keeping pace with an ever-evolving economy.

The December inflation report from the United States also provided positive sentiment; while the annual rate of consumer price growth reached the highest level in almost 40 years, traders seem relieved the acceleration was not even more significant.

For the day, the SMI slipped 39.24 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 12,670.47 after trading between 12,629.38 and 12,740.61.

Among the actives, ABB jumped 2.57 percent, while Roche Holding tumbled 2.48 percent, Swiss Re rallied 1.42 percent. Novartis dropped 0.97 percent, Swiss Life collected 0.84 percent, Zurich Insurance added 0.68 percent, Lonza Group and SGS both sank 0.41 percent, UBS Group gained 0.28 percent, Credit Suisse rose 0.13 percent and Adecco Group eased 0.08 percent.

On the corporate front, Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L), a Swiss iron ore company with assets in Ukraine, reported that its fourth quarter iron ore pellet production declined 1% year-over-year to 3.06 million tons.

Sequentially, iron ore pellet production increased 18% quarter on quarter, reflecting the resumption of all four pelletiser lines following upgrade work in previous quarters.

