Swiss Market Finishes In The Green On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Swiss stock market moved higher again on Monday, extending Friday's gains after shaking off early weakness.

The early selling pressure was the result of rising U.S.-China tensions and continued uncertainty over a Brexit trade deal that sapped investors' appetite for risk.

The U.S. is preparing to sanction at least a dozen more Chinese officials, according to reports, while traders have started pricing in the prospect of a no deal outcome to EU-UK trade negotiations.

The SMI added 10.88 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 10,375.38 after trading between 10,337.42 and 10,422.96.

Among the actives, Credit Suisse climbed 1.33 percent, while Adecco jumped 0.94 percent, Julius Bar Gruppe tumbled 0.90 percent, Roche Holdings advanced 0.85 percent, Lafarge Holcim gained 0.73 percent, Compagnie Financiere Richemont shed 0.46 percent, UBS sank 0.43 percent, Swatch Group lost 0.36 percent, Novartis added 0.35 percent, Zurich Insurance slid 0.27 percent, AAB gained 0.21 percent and Swiss Life rose 0.20 percent.

The higher close came as many of the other major European markets saw erratic trade and finished on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

Germany's DAX fell 27.96 points or 0.21 percent to 13,271.00, while London's FTSE rose 5.16 points or 0.08 percent to 6,555.39 and the CAC 40 in France lost 35.77 points or 0.64 percent to 5,573.38.

In corporate news, Swiss drug maker Roche Group announced positive results from a new analysis of pooled, three-year follow-up data of 401 people with hemophilia A from the pivotal HAVEN 1-4 studies.

