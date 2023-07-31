News & Insights

Swiss Market Fails To Hold Gains, Ends Marginally Down

July 31, 2023

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly down on Monday despite spending much of the day's session in positive territory.

Investors largely tracked the latest earnings and other corporate news for direction.

The benchmark SMI started off on a slightly weak note, and after emerging higher soon, stayed positive till about an hour before the closing bell.

The index ended with a marginal loss of 8.49 points or 0.08% at 11,309.25. The index touched a low of 11,308.02 and a high of 11,349.37.

Swiss Re tumbled 2.68%. Holcim declined 2.13% and Zurich Insurance Group ended 1.48% down.

Swisscom, Partners Group, Swiss Life Holding, Nestle and Geberit ended lower by 0.3 to 0.7%.

Novartis, Kuehne & Nagel, Roche Holding, Sonova and Richemont gained 0.2 to 1%.

In the Mid Price Index, AMS, Julius Baer and SIG Combibloc lost 3.3%, 2.22% and 2.18%, respectively.

Baloise Holding, Ems Chemie Holding, Helvetia and Belimo Holding ended lower by 1.1 to 1.3%.

DocMorris and Bachem Holding gained 2.5% and 2.36%, respectively. Dufry climbed nearly 2%, while Temenos Group, Swatch Group, Georg Fischer, Adecco and Straumann Holding gained 0.5 to 1.1%.

