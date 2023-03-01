Markets

Swiss Market Fails To Hold Early Gains, Settles Modestly Lower

March 01, 2023 — 12:52 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - After holding in positive territory till the final hour of the day's trading session, the Switzerland stock market drifted lower to ended on a weak note on Wednesday, amid concerns about inflation and further interest rate hikes.

Data showing a drop in Swiss retail sales in the month of January weighed as well.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 42.27 points or 0.38% at 11,056.08. The index touched a high of 11,141.12 and a low of 11,040.23 in the session.

Credit Suisse ended 3.16% down, and Logitech ended nearly 3% down. Partners Group closed lower by 1.54%, while Alcon, Sika, Geberit and Novartis shed 0.8 to 1%.

Swiss Life Holding climbed 3.57%. Richemont and ABB both gained about 0.65%.

In the Mid Price Index, Belimo Holding tumbled 2.97% and Zur Rose drifted down 2.07%. Lindt & Spruengli ended 1.44% down, while Straumann Holding, Barry Callebaut, Swiss Prime Site and Tecan Group lost 0.6 to 0.72%.

Kuehne & Nagel, and George Fischer climbed 5.1% and 5%, respectively. Adecco, Schindler Ps, Swatch Group, Schindler Holding, Clariant and Temenos Group gained 1 to 1.8%.

Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's retail sales declined for the fourth successive month in January, as sales of both food and non-food items contracted.

Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays fell a working-day adjusted 2.2% year-on-year in January, slower than the 3% drop in December.

Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco declined 3.3% yearly in January and those of non-food items decreased 2.3%, the agency said.

Retail sales, excluding service stations, deteriorated by 2.4% in January from a year ago, after a 3.3% fall a month ago.

On a monthly basis, retail sales grew a seasonally adjusted 0.6% at the start of the year. In nominal terms, retail sales advanced 0.7% and by 1.2% monthly in January.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.