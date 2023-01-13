Swiss Market Fails To Hold Early Gains, Settles Flat

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market failed to retain early gains and ended flat on Friday as investors chose to take some profits, cashing in recent gains.

The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 11,342.60 in early trades, ended the session at 11,290.79, up 2.97 points or 0.03%.

Sonova climbed 1.34% and Alcon gained 1.19%. Roche Holding ended nearly 1% up, while Lonza Group, Novartis, UBS Group and Nestle gained 0.3 to 0.5%.

Partners Group, Logitech and Credit Suisse lost 3.1%, 2.7% and 2.2%, respectively. Geberit, Givaudan, Zurich Insurance Group and Swisscom ended lower by 1.1 to 1.6%.

Swiss building materials firm Holcim Group ended 0.8% down. The company said its Swiss team GO CIRCULAR is ready to set sail in The Ocean Race for its first round-the-world regatta.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose rallied more than 6%, Straumann Holding gained 3.78% and VAT Group climbed 1.3%.

Clariant ended 2.28% down. AMS, Swiss Prime Site, Tecan Group, Galenica Sante and Georg Fischer also ended notably lower.

