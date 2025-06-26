Markets

Swiss Market Fails To Hold Early Gains, Settles Flat

June 26, 2025 — 02:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Despite staying positive till more than a couple of hours past noon, the Switzerland market ended flat on Thursday, with stocks suffering a mild setback in late afternoon trade.

The mood was a bit cautious ahead of the upcoming US tariff pause deadline.

The benchmark SMI ended at 11,880.00, down 0.12 points from previous close. The index, which climbed to a high of 11,961.25 in early trades, touched a low of 11,842.78 later on in the session.

Adecco climbed nearly 3%. UBS Group gained about 2.3% and Lindt & Spruengli closed up 1.7%.

Schindler Ps, Julius Baer and Novartis gained 1.5%, 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. Roche Holding gained a little over 1%.

Amrize closed down 2.7%. Richemont and Holcim lost 1.7% and 1.47%, respectively. Nestle, Givaudan, SIG Group, Swiss Re and Sonova ended lower by 0.6 to 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.