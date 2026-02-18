Swiss Market Extends Its Winning Streak; Amrize Soars On Outlook, Buyback Announcement

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market closed modestly higher on Wednesday, extending its winning streak to a fifth straight session.

The benchmark SMI, which moved in a narrow range between 13,762.13 and 13,846.05, settled at 13,807.04, gaining 54.20 points or 0.39%.

Amrize shot up by 13.3% after the company raised its 2026 EBITDA outlook, and also announced a $1bn buyback.

Holcim, UBS Group, Kuehne + Nagel and Julius Baer gained 2.6%-3%. Alcon, Partners Group, Galderma Group and ABB closed up by 1%-2%.

Richemont, Geberit, Straumann Holding, Zurich Insurance and VAT Group also closed on a positive note.

Swiss Re and Givaudan closed down by about 2% and 1.7%, respectively. Sika ended nearly 1% down, while Novartis, Nestle, Schindler Ps, Sandoz Group, Swisscom and Lonza Group lost 0.6%-0.8%.

