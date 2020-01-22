Markets

Swiss Market Extends Gains To 7th Straight Session

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's benchmark SMI hit fresh record on Wednesday, but settled just marginally higher in the end as investors chose to take some profits at a few top counters.

The mood was fairly buoyant till early afternoon thanks to some positive earnings news.

The SMI, which hit a new high at 10,960.75, ended up 10.56 points, or 0.1%, at 10,895.07, extending its winning run to a seventh day.

On Tuesday, the SMI ended up 38.22 points, or 0.35%, at 10,884.51.

Alcon, Swatch Group, UBS Group and Lonza Group gained 1.3 to 1.6%.

ABB gained about 0.6%. The company's Chief Executive Peter Voser reportedly said ABB is more positive about the global economy than it was six months ago. He added that it is seeing a recovery in some areas like automotive.

Swiss Re, SGS, Nestle and Swiss Life Holding ended with modest gains.

LafargeHolcim declined 1.4% and Credit Suisse ended 1.1% down. Novartis and Adecco lost 0.8% and 0.46%, respectively.

In the midcap section, Sonova gained about 2.2%. Julius Baer, Lindt & Spruengli, BB Biotech, Sunrise Communications, Lindt & Sp Ps and Temenos Group gained 1 to 1.8%.

Dufry gained nearly 1%. Kuehne & Nagel, PSP Swiss Property, Logitech International and Helvetia also ended with notable gains.

On the other hand, Schindler Holding and Schindler PS both ended nearly 3% down. OC Oerlikon Corp and Bucher Industries shed 1.27% and 1.17%, respectively.

Barry Callebaut declined marginally. The company said it's sales volumes rose 8.2% in the quarter ended November 2019.

Among the other major markets in Europe, the U.K., France and Germany all ended weak. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.51%, France's CAC 40 ended down 0.58% and Germany's DAX declined 0.3%. The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.08%.

