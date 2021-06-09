Markets

Swiss Market Extends Gains To 7th Session, Closes At New All-time High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Despite opening lower, the Switzerland stock market swiftly recovered and rallied well to close on a strong note on Wednesday, extending gains to a sixth straight day, amid continued optimism about economic recovery.

The benchmark SMI ended at a new all-time high at 11,788.10, gaining 131.21 points or 1.13%.

Lonza Group and Roche Holding climbed 3.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Novartis ended stronger by 2.3%, while Givaudan and Holcim gained 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively.

Richemont, Swisscom and Nestle posted moderate gains, while Swiss Re, Credit Suisse, UBS Group, Swiss Life Holding and Zurich Insurance Group ended notably lower.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Dufry soared nearly 9.5%. Flughafen Zurich climbed 3.6%, Logitech gained 2.7%, BB Biotech surged up 2.5% and Vifor Pharma advanced 2.1%. Sonova, Kuehne & Nagel and PSP Swiss Property also closed with strong gains.

Julius Baer, Helvetia, SIG Combibloc, AMS, Clariant and VAT Group closed weak.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular