Swiss Market Extends Gains To 3rd Straight Session, Climbs 1.8%.

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on an upbeat note on Monday, extending recent gains, as investors indulged in hectic buying at several leading counters in afternoon trades.

After a positive start, the market started to give up gains and briefly slipped into negative territory too before surging ahead.

The benchmark SMI ended up 172.44 points, or 1.79%, at 9,785.27.

On Friday, the SMI ended up 1.83%, after rising 1.3% a session earlier.

The SMI ended higher by about 1.3% on Thursday, after seeing a 2.3% decline a session earlier.

Lonza Group shares ended stronger by 4.15% and Alcon gained 3.1%. Givaudan, Roche Holding and Nestle gained 2 to 2.5%.

Novartis gained about 2%. The drug manufacturer said it has reached an agreement with U.S. regulators to hold a randomized trial of generic malaria drug hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19 disease in 440 hospitalised patients. The company also announced that it has acquired U.S. software start-up Amblyotech to develop digital technology to treat children and adults with lazy eye.

Adecco, Swiss Re and Swiss Life Holding ended nearly 2% up. UBS Group gained about 1.8% and ABB gained 1.4%.

Among midcap stocks, Dufry and Temenos Group gained 4.6% and 4.5%, respectively. VAT Group ended 3.65% up, while BB Biotech, Ems Chemie Holding and Clariant ended higher by 2 to 2.3%. AMS, Sonova, Logiech, Vifor Pharma, Julius Baer and Straumann Holdings also closed on a firm note.

