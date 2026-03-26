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Swiss Market Ends Weak As Middle East Tensions Weigh

March 26, 2026 — 02:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After opening weak and remaining well below the flat line till around mid-afternoon on Thursday, the Swiss stock market's benchmark index moved into positive territory but swiftly retreated and eventually ended the day's session on a negative note.

Concerns about growth amid fading prospects of a U.S.-Iran peace deal weighed on stocks.

Iran has dismissed the 15-point plan mooted by the U.S. to pause the war, saying that an end to the conflict will only occur on Tehran's own terms and timeline.

Meanwhile, an Israeli official has reportedly claimed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy commander, Alireza Tangsiri, who "was responsible for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz," has been killed in a strike in Bandar Abbas.

The SMI, which dropped to a low of 12,586.15, ended the day with a loss of 76.40 points or 0.6% at 12,614.96.

ABB shed 3.58%. Sika and UBS Group closed lower by 2.59% and 2.1%, respectively, while Schindler Ps lost 1.9%.

Geberit drifted down 1.29%, while Sandoz Group, Julius Baer, Swisscom, VAT Group, Swiss Re, Nestle, Helvetia Baloise Holding and SGS lost 0.6%-1%.

Galderma Group climbed nearly 2%. Lonza Group moved up 1.8%, while Kuehne + Nagel and Sonova gained about 1.2% each. Lindt & Spruengli, Alcon and Logitech International posted moderate gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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