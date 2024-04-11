News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Weak For 3rd Straight Day

April 11, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended modestly lower on Thursday after a choppy ride amid a lack of positive triggers. The recent inflation data from the U.S. has raised concerns that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for a longer period, and today, the ECB has maintained in its interest rates.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 29.47 points or 0.26% at 11,465.74, declining for a third straight day. The index touched a high of 11,537.57 and a low of 11,427.48 in the session.

UBS Group dropped about 2.5%. Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Re and Richemont lost 1 to 1.25%. Swiss Life Holding ended nearly 1% down.

Givaudan ended down by 0.65% despite posting higher first-quarter sales. ABB, Novartis and Swisscom ended modeslty lower.

Sika climbed 1.13%. Roche Holding, Sonova and Lonza Group gained 0.75 to 1%. Geberit, Nestle, Partners Group and Logitech International posted modest gains.

In the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech ended more than 8% down. Flughafen Zurich tumbled 4.2%. Swatch Group, SGS, Tecan Group and Avolta closed lower by 1 to 1.5%.

Clariant and Sandoz gained 2.82% and 2.59%, respectively. BKW gained 1.5% and Temenos Group advanced 1.3%. Barry Callebaut ended 0.88% up.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.