Swiss Market Ends Weak For 3rd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Monday with investors largely making cautious moves amid worries about rising coronavirus cases and fresh lockdown restrictions in several countries in Europe.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 34.20 points or 0.27% at 12,510.81, extending losses to a third straight day.

The index, which advanced to 12,571.75 earlier in the session, dropped to a low of 12,491.25 around mid afternoon before recovering some lost ground.

Geberit declined 2.8%, Lonza Group shed 2.1%, Alcon ended lower by 1.65% and Logitech drifted down 1.29%.

Credit Suisse and Roche Holding both ended lower by nearly 1%.

Richemont and Swisscom both gained nearly 1%. UBS Group, ABB, Swiss Life Holding and Swiss Re moved up 0. 6 to 0.86%.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Julius Baer and Temenos lost 4.8% and 4.2%, respectively. Kuehne & Nagel, Schindler Ps, Schindler N, Sonova, PSP, VAT Group, Zur Rose and Swiss Prime Site declined 1.4 to 2.5%.

