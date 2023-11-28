News & Insights

Swiss Market Ends Weak For 2nd Straight Day

November 28, 2023

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended moderately lower on Tuesday after languishing in negative territory right through the day's session.

Worries about economic slowdown and uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates prevented investors from picking up stocks.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 10,720.89, ended with a loss of 60.68 points or 0.56% at 10,760.38. On Monday, the index ended lower by 58.46 points or 0.54% at 10,821.06, the session's low.

Sonova and Richemont, both shed about 2.8%. Lonza Group ended down 1.68%. Givaudan, Nestle, Novartis, Swiss Life Holding and Roche Holding ended with moderate losses.

UBS Group climbed 0.83%. Holcim advanced nearly 0.5%, while Swiss Re and Alcon ended up 0.24% and 0.12%, respectively.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech ended 5.6% down. Julius Baer drifted down 4.7%.

Swatch Group, Barry Callebaut, Straumann Holding, Sandoz, VAT Group, BKW, Ems Chemie Holding and Flughafen Zurich lost 1 to 1.6%.

