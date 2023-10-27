Swiss Market Ends Weak For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent recovery that resulted in a positive spell till about an hour past noon on Friday, the Switzerland market faltered and eventually ended the day's session on a negative note.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 10,411.07 around mid morning, ended the day with a loss of 43.98 points or 0.42% at 10,323.71, nearly 25 points off the session's low of 10,300.82.

Novartis declined 1.56%, and Nestle ended 1.44% down. Holcim, Partners Group, UBS Group, Zurich Insurance Group and Lonza Group lost 0.4 to 1%.

Givaudan rallied about 4%. Logitech International gained 2.3% and Sika advanced 1.4%.

In the Mid Price Index, AMS ended lower by 1.75%. BKW and Temenos Group both ended nearly 1% down. Lindt & Spruengli and Barry Callebaut posted moderate losses.

Meyer Burger Tech climbed 2.1%. Straumann Holding gained 1.63%, while Ems Chemie Holding, Swatch Group and Flughafen Zurich gained 1.1 to 1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.