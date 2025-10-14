Swiss Market Ends Weak; Bank Stocks Among Major Losers

(RTTNews) - Save for a brief while around mid morning, when it emerged slightly above the flat line, Switzerland's benchmark SMI languished in negative territory right through the trading session on Tuesday.

Worries about trade war due to escalating tensions between the U.S. and China rendered the mood bearish.

The SMI ended the session with a loss of 49.99 points or 0.4% at 12,434.81. The index touched a low of 12,403.03 and a high of 12,498.65 in the session.

Julius Baer lost more than 4%. UBS Group ended 2.1% down. VAT Group, Galderma Group, Roche Holding, Sonova, Lonza Group, Richemont and Straumann Holding ended lower by 1 to 1.9%.

Holcim gained nearly 2%. Swiss Life Holding climbed 1.75% and Zurich Insurance Group ended stronger by 1.55%.

Swisscom, Geberit, Swatch Group and Lindt & Spruengli gained 0.85 to 1%. Alcon, SGS, Givaudan and Swiss Re posted modest gains.

Data from the Federal Statistical Offices showed Switzerland's producer and import prices declined at a stable rate in September, dropping by 1.8% year-on-year, the same in August. Prices have been falling since May 2023.

The producer price index dropped 1.4% annually in September, and import prices registered a decrease of 2.7%.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices fell 0.2% in September versus a 0.6% decrease in August.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.