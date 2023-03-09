Markets

Swiss Market Ends Weak Again

March 09, 2023 — 01:06 pm EST

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Thursday, extending losses to a fourth straight session, as worries about growth and interest rates continued to weigh on sentiment.

The benchmark SMI, which stayed in negative territory right through the day's session, ended with a loss of 76.41 points or 0.69% at 10,948.85.

Novartis drifted down nearly 4%. Credit Suisse shed about 2% after postponing publication of its annual report.

Swiss Life Holding ended 1.25% down, while Holcim, Richemont, Partners Group, Roche Holding and Swiss Re lost 0.6 to 1%.

Sonova and Sika climbed 2.33% and 2.24%, respectively. Logitech gained about 1.5%, while Givaudan and ABB advanced 1.16% and 1.04%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, Baloise Holding tumbled 6.2%. Belimo Holding lost 2.22%, while Clariant, PSP Swiss Property, Helvetia, Bachem Holding and Swiss Prime Site lost 0.8 to 1.1%.

Tecan Group surged more than 2%. Straumann Holding gained about 1.5%, VAT Group climbed 1.26%, Schindler Holding gained about 1%, while Zur Rose, Schindler Ps and Georg Fischer advanced 0.7 to 0.84%.

