Swiss Market Ends Weak Again

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Friday after staying in negative territory right through the day's session.

Concerns about inflation and the impact of rising interest rates on growth continued to hurt sentiment. Rising bond yields and a firm dollar weighed as well.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 54.85 points or 0.52% at 10,418.60, nearly 100 points off the session's low of 10,319.86.

Sika ended 5.1% down. Geberit declined 2.5%, while Sonova, Richemont, Zurich Insurance Group and Alcon lost 1.6 to 2%.

Givaudan, UBS Group, Partners Group and Swisscom ended lower by 1.2 to 1.4%.

ABB, Roche Holding, Swiss Re and Novartis gained 0.47 to 0.82%, while Logitech edged up marginally.

In the Swiss Mid Price index, Belimo Holding shed 4.7%. Dufry ended lower by 3.8% and Straumann Holding is down 2.7%.

Flughafen Zurich, Lindt & Spreungli, Adecco, AMS and Lindt & Spruengli are down 1.4 to 2%.

Schindler Holding and Schindler Ps gained 3.6% and 3.3%. Kuehne & Nagel gained about 1.25%.

