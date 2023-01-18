Markets

Swiss Market Ends Weak After Choppy Session

January 18, 2023 — 01:06 pm EST

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly lower after a choppy session on Wednesday with investors largely staying reluctant to make significant moves.

The benchmark SMI, which spent much of the day's session in negative territory, ended with a loss of 35.37 points or 0.31% at 11,366.62, slightly off the day's low of 11,352.88. The index touched a high of 11,423.07 before drifting lower.

Nestle drifted down 1.88%. Novartis, Swisscom and Sonova lost 1.02%, 0.89% and 0.76%, respectively. ABB ended lower by about 0.5%.

Logitech rallied 2.1% and Sika ended nearly 2% down, while Swiss Re advanced nearly 1.5%.

Holcim and Roche Holding bother gained about 0.5%. Richemont shares ended 0.66% up after reporting higher quarterly sales, driven by growth across all regions with the exception of Asia Pacific.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose dropped more than 4%. Swiss Prime Site ended nearly 3% down and Baloise Holding closed 2.1% down, while Galenica Sante shed about 1.1%.

Flughafen Zurich surged 5.5%, Tecan Group climbed 4.3% and VAT Group firmed 2.02%. Barry Callebaut and Georg Fischer gained 1.33% and 1.06%, respectively.

