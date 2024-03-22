News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Weak

March 22, 2024 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - After a weak start, the Switzerland market briefly moved higher around mid morning on Friday, but retreated and spent the rest of the day's session in negative territory. Amid a lack of fresh triggers, investors chose to take some profits.

The benchmark SMI ended down by 51.67 points or 0.44% at 11,651.99, the day's low.

Sonova ended down by 4.6%. Richemont drifted down 2.61% and Geberit settled lower by 1.87%. Swiss Life Holding and Alcon dropped 1.23% and 1%, respectively.

Swiss Re, Nestle, Sika and Partners Group shed 0.5 to 0.77%.

Logitech International and Lonza Group gained about 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively. Swisscom and Kuehne & Nagel posted modest gains.

In the Mid Price Index, Straumann Holding lost nearly 4%. VAT Group, Avolta and Belimo Holding ended lower by 2.21%, 2.17% ad 1.84%, respectively.

Baloise Holding, Swatch Group, Sandoz, Georg Fischer and Schindler Holding lost 1 to 1.6%.

Meyer Burger Tech rallied nearly 12%. BKW gained 2.62% and Temenos Group climbed 1.43%. Flughafen Zurich, Swiss Prime Site, Ems Chemie Holding and Lindt & Spruengli gained 0.7 to 1.1%.

Data from Swiss National Bank showed Switzerland's current account surplus widened to CHF 15.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 from CHF 13.3 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.