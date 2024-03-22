Swiss Market Ends Weak

(RTTNews) - After a weak start, the Switzerland market briefly moved higher around mid morning on Friday, but retreated and spent the rest of the day's session in negative territory. Amid a lack of fresh triggers, investors chose to take some profits.

The benchmark SMI ended down by 51.67 points or 0.44% at 11,651.99, the day's low.

Sonova ended down by 4.6%. Richemont drifted down 2.61% and Geberit settled lower by 1.87%. Swiss Life Holding and Alcon dropped 1.23% and 1%, respectively.

Swiss Re, Nestle, Sika and Partners Group shed 0.5 to 0.77%.

Logitech International and Lonza Group gained about 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively. Swisscom and Kuehne & Nagel posted modest gains.

In the Mid Price Index, Straumann Holding lost nearly 4%. VAT Group, Avolta and Belimo Holding ended lower by 2.21%, 2.17% ad 1.84%, respectively.

Baloise Holding, Swatch Group, Sandoz, Georg Fischer and Schindler Holding lost 1 to 1.6%.

Meyer Burger Tech rallied nearly 12%. BKW gained 2.62% and Temenos Group climbed 1.43%. Flughafen Zurich, Swiss Prime Site, Ems Chemie Holding and Lindt & Spruengli gained 0.7 to 1.1%.

Data from Swiss National Bank showed Switzerland's current account surplus widened to CHF 15.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 from CHF 13.3 billion in the same period a year earlier.

