Swiss Market Ends Weak

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Thursday, in line with markets across Europe, as inflation and interest rate concerns, and some disappointing earnings updates rendered the mood bearish.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 33.24 points or 0.32% at 10,367.69 after scaling a low of 10,291.97 and a high of 10,397.74 intraday.

Alcon ended down 3%. Richemont and Logitech ended lower by about 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively.

Sonova ended down 1.1% and Novartis drifted down by about 0.8%. UBS Group and Roche Holding ended marginally down.

Givaudan climbed more than 2%. Geberit and Holcim both ended higher by nearly 0.5%. Nestle and Lonza Group posted marginal gains.

In the Mid Price Index, Straumann Holding tanked 10%. Sandoz declined nearly 5% and AMS ended down 4.7%.

Belimo Holding, SGS, BKW, Temenos Group, Swatch Group and Lindt & Spruengli lost 1 to 2.2%.

Barry Callebaut gained about 1.2%. Adecco, Ems Chemie Holding and Baloise Holding posted modest gains.

