Swiss Market Ends Weak

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market opened slightly higher Friday morning, but kept edging lower and lower as the day progressed to finally end the session notably down, amid uncertainty about pace of economic recovery rendered the mood bearish.

According to reports, new cases of infection in the U.S. rose more than 53,000 in 24 hours Thursday, marking a record single-jump around the country, and raising fears some states may resort to another lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 61.72 points or 0.61% at 10,125.84, after hitting a low of 10,110.25.

Roche Holding shares declined by about 1.2%. Sika, Geberit, SGS, Givaudan, Novartis, Swatch Group, Nestle, Swisscom, UBS, Credit Suisse and Zurich Insurance Group lost 0.4 to 1%.

Lonza Group shares moved up by about 1.1%, while Adecco ended modestly higher.

In the midcap section, Dufry declined 2.8%. Sonova ended down 1.6%, while Schindler Holding, Logitech, BB Biotech and Flughafen Zurich lost 0.7 to 1.1%.

On the other hand, AMS rallied more than 3%. Temenos Group gained 1.35%, while VAT Group and Vifor Pharma posted modest gains.

The Swiss government said that effective from July 6, travellers to Switzerland from 29 countries will have register with the authorities and go into self-isolation to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus.

In an interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the virus may be mutating to become more transmissible, with high viral loads.

"We don't have a connection between whether an individual does worse with this or not. It just seems that the virus replicates better and may be more transmissible. But this is still at the stage of trying to confirm that," said Fauci.

