Swiss Market Ends Weak

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Wednesday amid concerns about global economic growth after a report from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said the global economy is undergoing the deepest recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s due to the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic.

Investors were also refraining from making big moves as they awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day.

The benchmark SMI, which spent some time in positive territory early on in the session, and had a very brief spell above the flat line again around mid afternoon, ended with a loss of 37.64 points or 0.37% at 10,147.18.

The index touched a high of 10,218.26 and a low of 10,122.38 in the session.

Adecco declined 2.6%. Richemont and Swatch Group both ended lower by about 1.65%. Alcon and LafargeHolcim ended lower by 1.2% and 1%, respectively. Swiss Re, UBS Group, Swiss Life Holding and Novartis also closed notably lower.

Lonza Group shares moved up more than 1% and Givaudan ended nearly 1% up. Sika advanced 0.75%.

Among midcap stocks, Dufry declined more than 5%, while Straumann Holding, AMS, Temenos Group, Flughafen Zurich and Bucher Industries lost 2 to 2.7%. Julius Baer and Georg Fischer also ended notably lower. Julius Baer confirmed that it is facing an enforcement proceeding by watchdog FINMA over whether it followed proper anti-money-laundering procedures in its ties to a former Argentine client.

PSP Swiss Property, Logitech and Swiss Prime Site gained 1 to 1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.