Swiss Market Ends Slightly Weak After Choppy Ride

October 23, 2024 — 02:11 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland retreated after some early gains and stayed in negative territory till well past mid afternoon on Wednesday, and eventually ended marginally down despite managing a mild recovery in the final hour.

The benchmark SMI ended down 16.23 points or 0.13% at 12,147.10, after scaling a low of 12,107.05 and a high of 12,218.38 intraday.

Kuehne + Nagel, Straumann Holding, Logitech International, ABB, Adecco, Sika and Partners Group lost 1.25 to 1.7%.

VAT Group, Schindler Ps, UBS Group, Sonova, Julius Baer, Swiss Re, Richemont, Holcim and Lindt & Spruengli ended down 0.6 to 1.1%.

Roche Holding climbed 1.84%. The pharmaceutical company booked third-quarter group sales of 15.14 billion francs, higher than the year-ago 14.27 billion francs. The company also confirmed its full-year 2024 expectations of reaching a mid-single-digit range increase in group sales and a high-single-digit range growth in core EPS at constant exchange rates.

Swatch Group ended with a gain of 1.32%. SGS and Swisscom gained 0.62% and 0.45%, respectively.

