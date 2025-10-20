Swiss Market Ends Slightly Weak After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market recovered after a weak start on Monday, but its stay in positive territory was very brief as investors stayed cautious and refrained from making significant moves.

Easing worries about U.S.-China trade relations helped limit market's downside.

The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 12,680.09 about an hour after the opening bell, dropped to 12,581.19 around early afternoon and finally settled at 12,635.02 with a loss of 9.47 points or 0.07%.

Logitech International, Swatch Group, Holcim, Partners Group and Amrize gained 1.4 to 1.7%.

Galderma Group, Sandoz Group, ABB, Lindt & Spruengli, Straumann Holding, Sonova, Julius Baer and Alcon also closed notably higher.

Nestle and Roche Holding closed lower by 1.04% and 0.92%, respectively. Swiss Life Holding, Swisscom, Givaudan and Lonza Group closed marginally down.

