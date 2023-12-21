Swiss Market Ends Slightly Weak

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended marginally down on Thursday after languishing in negative territory right through the day's session.

The benchmark SMI ended down 12.28 points or 0.11% at 11,132.60. The index touched a low of 11,144.88 and a high of 11,141.58 in the session.

Richemont, Swiss Re, Swiss Life Holding and Logitech International ended lower by 0.7 to 1.2%.

ABB, Zurich Insurance Group, Geberit, Holcim, Givaudan, UBS Group and Novartis shed 0.37 to 0.6%.

Roche Holding gained 0.62%. Nestle, Sonova and Lonza Group posted modest gains.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Lindt & Spruengli ended down 2.39%. BKW ended lower by 0.164%, while Swatch Group, Adecco, Julius Baer, Belimo Holding, PSP Swiss Property and Swiss Prime Site lost 1 to 1.3%.

ams OSRAM AG climbed 2.22%. SIG Combibloc and Meyer Burger Tech gained 1.67% and 1.13%, respectively. Temenos Group, Avolta and Galenica Sante ended higher by 0.7 to 1%.

