Markets

Swiss Market Ends Slightly Weak

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly lower on Wednesday after a choppy session, as investors stayed largely cautious, tracking news about coronavirus and potential vaccines.

The benchmark SMI, which recovered after a weak start, faltered again in late morning trades, and despite emerging into positive territory in the penultimate hour, failed to hold gains and ended weak.

The index ended with a loss of 13.85 points or 0.13% at 10,435.36. It touched a high of 19,476.35 and a low of 10,403.54 in the session.

Geberit slipped 2.7% and Alcon ended lower by about 2.2%. Sika, Swatch Group, Givudan, UBS Group, ABB, Swiss Life Holding and Swiss Re lost 0.8 to 1.4%.

Roche Holding moved up by about 1%. Novartis climbed 0.7%, while Credit Suisse and Zurich Insurance Group posted modest gains.

In the midcap section, Julius Baer and Kuehne & Nagel both ended lower by about 2.75%. Temenos Group, Logitech, Sonova, Dufry, Schindler Ps and Flughafen Zurich ended lower by 1.3 to 2%.

Tecan Group shares surged up 7.8%. AMS climbed 3.15% and Lindt & Spruengli gained nearly 2%. Galenica Sante, Lindt & Sp Ps and Swiss Prime Site gained 1.5 to 1.65%.

On the economic front, Switzerland's consumer prices continued to decline in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.

The consumer price index decreased 0.7% year-on-year in November, following a 0.6% fall in October. Economists had expected a 0.5% fall.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2% in November. Economists had forecast a fall of 0.1%.

Prices for international holiday packages, hotel accommodation and, fruits and vegetables declined in November.

Meanwhile, prices for housing rentals and foreign red wine increased.

The core CPI fell 0.2% annually in November and declined 0.1% from the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices fell 0.4% monthly in November and declined 0.8% from the previous year, the data showed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular