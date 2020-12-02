Swiss Market Ends Slightly Weak

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly lower on Wednesday after a choppy session, as investors stayed largely cautious, tracking news about coronavirus and potential vaccines.

The benchmark SMI, which recovered after a weak start, faltered again in late morning trades, and despite emerging into positive territory in the penultimate hour, failed to hold gains and ended weak.

The index ended with a loss of 13.85 points or 0.13% at 10,435.36. It touched a high of 19,476.35 and a low of 10,403.54 in the session.

Geberit slipped 2.7% and Alcon ended lower by about 2.2%. Sika, Swatch Group, Givudan, UBS Group, ABB, Swiss Life Holding and Swiss Re lost 0.8 to 1.4%.

Roche Holding moved up by about 1%. Novartis climbed 0.7%, while Credit Suisse and Zurich Insurance Group posted modest gains.

In the midcap section, Julius Baer and Kuehne & Nagel both ended lower by about 2.75%. Temenos Group, Logitech, Sonova, Dufry, Schindler Ps and Flughafen Zurich ended lower by 1.3 to 2%.

Tecan Group shares surged up 7.8%. AMS climbed 3.15% and Lindt & Spruengli gained nearly 2%. Galenica Sante, Lindt & Sp Ps and Swiss Prime Site gained 1.5 to 1.65%.

On the economic front, Switzerland's consumer prices continued to decline in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.

The consumer price index decreased 0.7% year-on-year in November, following a 0.6% fall in October. Economists had expected a 0.5% fall.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2% in November. Economists had forecast a fall of 0.1%.

Prices for international holiday packages, hotel accommodation and, fruits and vegetables declined in November.

Meanwhile, prices for housing rentals and foreign red wine increased.

The core CPI fell 0.2% annually in November and declined 0.1% from the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices fell 0.4% monthly in November and declined 0.8% from the previous year, the data showed.

