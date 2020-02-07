Swiss Market Ends Slightly Weak

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly lower on Friday, as investors chose to take some profits after recent strong gains that had lifted the benchmark SMI to fresh record high.

Worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus contributed as well to market's weak close.

Saver for a few minutes at the start, the SMI spent the entire session in negative territory today.

The index ended down 10.83 points, or 0.1%, at 11,001.53, about 44 points off the day's low of 10,958.45.

Sika, ABB, Richemont, Adecco and LafargeHolcim decline 1 to 1.3%.

Swatch Group, Lonza Group, Alcon, Geberit and SGS ended lower by 0.t to 1%.

Swisscom gained more than 2.5%. UBS Group and Swiss Re ended lower by 0.95% and 0.7%, respectively, while Roche Holding shed 0.5%.

Credit Suisse said it has accepted Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam's resignation following a spying scandal. The bank said Thomas Gottstein will be the Chief Executive. The Credit Suisse stock edged up marginally.

In the midcap section, Georg Fischer declined by about 2.5%. OC Oerlikon Corp, Bucher Industries, VAT Group, Dufry, Flughafen Zurich, Dorma Kaba Holding and BB Biotech ended lower by 1 to 2%.

Ems Chemie reported operating income of 624 million Swiss francs for the year 2019, up 0.6% over the previous year. The stock edged down marginally.

Sunrise Communications moved up 1.25%. Helvetia ended nearly 1% up, while Partners Group and Straumann Holding ended with modest gains.

