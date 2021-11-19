Swiss Market Ends Slightly Weak

(RTTNews) - Despite spending much of the day's session in positive territory, the Switzerland stock market ended slightly weak on Friday.

The mood was cautious amid concerns about rising coronavirus cases and fresh lockdown measures in several countries in Europe.

The benchmark SMI, which rose to 12,622.91 around mid morning, ended the session with a marginal loss of 8.18 points or 0.07% at 12,545.01.

Logitech climbed 4.3%. Lonza Group gained 2.1%, while Givaudan, Partners Group and Geberit advanced 1.3 to 1.5%. Sika, ABB, Novartis, Roche Holding and SGS posted modest gains.

Richemont, UBS Group and Credit Suisse ended lower by 2.4 to 2.5%. Swiss Life Holding, Zurich Insurance Group, Holcim and Swisscom drifted down 1.2 to 1.6%.

In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Flughafen Zurich declined 3.8%, Dufry ended lower by 3.6% and AMS drifted down 2.6%. Julius Baer and Adecco shed 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively.

Zur Rose and VAT Group rallied 3.2% and 3.2%, respectively. Tecan Group gained 2.2% and Lindt & Spruengli moved up 1.7%.

In coronavirus news, Switzerland reported over 6,000 new infections on November 18. Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset said no additional measures were necessary to combat the rise.

