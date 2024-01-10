Swiss Market Ends Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended slightly up on Wednesday after a choppy session with investors largely refraining from making significant moves amid a lack of fresh triggers.

The benchmark SMI, which moved in a narrow range, ended with a small gain of 6.35 points or 0.06% at 11,255.00. The index touched a low of 11,202.95 and a high of 11,276.39 in the session.

Alcon, up nearly 3.5%, was the top gainer in the SMI index. Lonza Group climbed 2.2% and Logitech International gained about 1.1%.

Roche Holding, Novartis, ABB, Givaudan, Sonova, Swisscom and UBS Group posted modest gains.

Sika dropped 3.79%, and Geberit ended 1.2% down. Holcim, Zurich Inurance Group and Nestle ended lower by 0.8%, 0.7% and 0.56%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, VAT Group surged 3%. Galenica Sante, Avolta, Swiss Prime Site and Julius Baer gained 0.5 to 0.8%.

Sandoz, Adecco, Temenos Group, SIG Combibloc and SGS ended down 1.9 to 2.5%, while SGS, Belimo Holding, Barry Callebaut, Clariant, Schindler Holding and Schindler Ps last 1 to 1.6%.

