Swiss Market Ends Slightly Up

April 24, 2023 — 01:13 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly up on Monday after a choppy session.

The market opened on a weak note, and despite emerging in positive territory around mid morning, struggle to retain gains and moved in a very tight band before finishing marginally up.

The benchmark SMI ended up 6.62 points or 0.06% at 11,467.20, after moving between 11,434.52 and 11,483.16.

Holcim climbed 1.33%. Partners Group, Lonza Group, Novartis, Richemont, Alcon, Geberit, Swiss Re, Sonova and Zurich Insurance Group gained 0.45 to 0.8%.

UBS Group gained about 0.8%. UBS surged higher after it hired Oliver Wyman to guide the integration of Credit Suisse. Shares of Credit Suisse ended 0.63% up.

Nestle drifted down 1.4%. Sika and Swiss Life Holding ended lower by 0.52% and 0.47%, respectively.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Swatch Group gained nearly 2%. Galenica Sante, Ems Chemie Holding, Flughafen Zurich and Adecco ended higher by 1 to 1.5%.

AMS, SIG Combibloc, Barry Callebaut and Lindt & Spruengli ended weak.

