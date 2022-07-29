Markets

Swiss Market Ends Slightly Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended marginally up on Friday after moving in a very tight range with investors weighing quarterly earnings updates and the recent post monetary policy meeting comments by the Fed Chief Jerome Powell.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 16.58 points or 0.15% at 11,145.91, the day's low. The index touched a high of 11,216.76 in the session.

Partners Group climbed nearly 5.5%. Sika rallied 5%. UBS Group, Geberit, Givaudan, Credit Suisse and ABB gained 2.8 to 3.5%.

Swiss Life Holding, Holcim, Lonza Group, Richemont, Zurich Insurance Group and Swisscom ended higher by 1.3 to 2.4%.

Roche Holding drifted down 2.7% and Novartis ended lower by 1.76%, while Swiss Re and Nestle both shed about 0.5%.

In the Mid Price Index, Schindler Ps surged 4.65%. Schindler Holding gained 4.1%, Straumann Holding, Ems Chemie Holding, Georg Fischer, Adecco and Zur Rose gained between 3 to 3.5%.

Kuehne & Nagel, Cembra Money Bank, Lindt & Spruengli, Tecan Group, Swatch Group, VAT Group and Julius Baer also ended sharply higher.

AMS dropped more than 5%. Swiss Prime Site and PSP Swiss Property posted modest losses.

Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed retail sales in Switzerland climbed 1.2% year-on-year in June of 2022, reversing from an upwardly revised 1.3% drop in the previous month. On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up 0.1%, easing from an upwardly revised 1.3% rise in May.

A report from the Swiss Economic Institute said Switzerland's leading KOF economic barometer fell to 90.1 in July of 2022 from a downwardly revised 95.2 in the prior month, missing expectations of a score of 95.2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular