Swiss Market Ends Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended with a slender gain on Monday after spending almost the entire session in negative territory with investors staying reluctant to make significant moves amid a lack of triggers.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 6.58 points or 0.06% at 11,771.57. The index, which dropped to 11,699.17 around mid morning, touched a high of 11,779.73 towards the fag end of the session.

Richemont gained nearly 1%. Givaudan, Roche Holding, Lonza Group, UBS Group, Alcon and Credit Suisse gained 0.3 to 0.6%.

Holcim declined 1.4% and Swiss Life Holding shed about 1.3%. Logitech and Sika both ended lower by about 0.9%, while ABB declined 0.55%.

In the Mid Price Index, Temenos Group rallied 3.5% and AMS climbed 2.3%. Sonova gained nearly 1.5%, while Vifor Pharma, Flughafen Zurich, OC Oerlikon Corp and Swiss Prime Site gained 1 to 1.5%.

Zur Rose, PSP Swiss Property and VAT Group also closed notably higher.

Tecan Group declined more than 2%. Cembra Money Bank shed 1.7%, while Dufry and SIG Combibloc ended lower by 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. Logitech closed lower by nearly 1%.

