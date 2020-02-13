Swiss Market Ends Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market opened weak on Thursday and spent most of the day's session in negative territory, as investors largely refrained from making significant moves amid worries about the spread of coronavirus and its likely impact on the global economy.

The benchmark SMI ended up 3.11 points, or 0.03%, at 11,092.35, the day's high. Earlier, after opening at 11,071.39, the index eased to a low of 11,008.51 by mid morning.

Zurich Insurance Group shares gained 1.78% and Roche Holding ended up 1.73%. Swiss Life Holding, Givaudan and Swiss Re moved up 0.4 to 1%.

Nestle shed about 2.2%. ABB ended lower by 1%, while Swatch Group and Adecco slipped 0.85% and 0.5%, respectively.

In the midcap section, Clariant rose more than 4%. Dorma Kaba Holding ended stronger by 2.35%. Temenos Group ended nearly 2% up, while Bucher Industries and Barry Callebaut shed 1.1 and 1.35%, respectively.

Logitech climbed nearly 5%. Flughafen Zurich and AMS ended stronger by nearly 3% and 2.4%, respectively.

Kuehne & Nagel, Dufry and Julius Baer declined 1 to 1.4%.

Schindler Holding on Friday reported a 2014 adjusted net profit of 902 million Swiss francs on revenue of 9.25 billion francs. Shares were down marginally.

Among the other major markets in Europe, the U.K., Germany and France ended weak. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.09%, France's CAC 40 slid 0.19% and Germany's DAX edged lower by 0.03%, The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.02%.

