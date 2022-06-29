Swiss Market Ends Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended with a slender gain on Wednesday, edging up in the closing minutes after languishing in the red till then amid fears over a possible recession.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to a low of 10,662.59, ended the session with a gain of 2.18 points or 0.02% at 10,811.75, the day's high.

Logitech lost 2.8%. Credit Suisse, Partners Group, UBS Group and Holcim declined 1.6 to 2.3%.

Sika, Lonza Group, ABB, Swiss Life Holding, Richemont and Swiss Re ended lower by 1 to 1.4%.

Givaudan climbed 2.62%. Nestle and SGS gained 1.59% and 1.42%, respectively, and Roche Holding ended higher by 0.66%.

In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Dufry plunged 7.4%. Zur Rose ended with a loss of over 5%. Bachem Holding, AMS, Flughafen Zurich, Adecco and VAT Group lost 3 to 4.5%.

Julius Baer, Georg Fischer, Clariant, Cembra Money Bank, Swiss Prime Site and Helvetia also declined sharply.

Straumann Holding and Galenica Sante moved up 2.26% and 2.17%, respectively. Barry Callebaut climbed 1.21%, while Schindler Holding advanced 0.7%.

According to a report released by Credit Suisse & CFA Society, the Swiss Investor sentiment index decreased by 20.1 points from the prior month to -72.7 in June of 2022, the lowest since February of 2015. Meanwhile, the current conditions index fell by 11.3 points from the previous month to 15.1 in June.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.