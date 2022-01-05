Swiss Market Ends Slightly Up

Markets

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market, which recovered a bit after a weak start, stayed slightly below the unchanged line till a few minutes before the closing bell on Wednesday.

The benchmark SMI, which drifted down to 12,825.90 in early trades, ended with a small gain of 5.40 points or 0.04% at 12,906.37.

Richemont rallied more than 3%. Logitech gained 2.7% and Geberit advanced 1.3%.

Roche Holding, Holcim, Swiss Re, Givaudan, Novartis, UBS Group, Credit Suisse and Zurich Insurance Group ended higher by 0.5 to 0.1%.

Nestle declined 2.7%. Alcon ended lower by about 1.3%, while Lonza Group, Sika and Partners Group shed 0.6 to 0.8%.

In the Mid Price Index, Swatch Group ended nearly 4% up. Georg Fischer and Dufry shed 2.8% and 2.25%, respectively.

SIG Combibloc, Kuehne & Nagel, Adecco, OC Oerlikon Corp, Clariant, Baloise Holding and Schindler Ps gained 1 to 1.75%.

VAT Group ended 2.7% down. Tecan Group, Temenos Group, Sonova, Straumann Holding and Lindt & Spruengli also ended notably lower.

