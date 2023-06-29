News & Insights

Swiss Market Ends Slightly Lower After Choppy Session

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended marginally down on Thursday after a choppy session, as investors largely stayed reluctant to make significant moves amid concerns about rising interest rates and economic growth.

The benchmark SMI ended down 13.04 points or 0.12% at 11,170.51, after moving in a narrow range between 11,156.85 and 11,203.42.

Givaudan, ABB, Kuehne & Nagel, Sonova, Lonza Group and Geberit lost 1 to 1.6%. Sika, Partners Group and Roche Holding also closed weak.

UBS Group, Swiss Re, Novartis, Richemont, Logitech and Swisscom gained 0.4 to 0.8%.

Baloise Holding tumbled 3.7%. DocMorris, Schindler Holding, Schindler Ps, Straumann Holding, Lindt & Sprengli and Helvetia lost 0.8 to 1.3%.

Dufry climbed 1.8%. Meyer Burger Tech, Swatch Group, Temenos Group and Tecan Group gained 1 to 1.4%.

